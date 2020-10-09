Technology stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending drove much of the rally.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index rose 30.31 points, or 0.9%, to 3,477.14.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 161.39 points, or 0.6%, to 28,586.90.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 158.96 points, or 1.4%, to 11,579.94.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks picked up 9 points, or 0.6%, to 1,637.55.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 128.70 points, or 3.8%.

The Dow gained 904.09 points, or 3.3%.

The Nasdaq added 504.93 points, or 4.6%.

The Russell 2000 picked up 98.25 points, or 6.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 246.36 points, or 7.6%.

The Dow is up 48.46 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,607.34 points, or 29.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 30.92 points, or 1.9%.