On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 24.33 points, or 0.7%, to 3,557.54.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 219.75 points, or 0.7%, to 29,263.48.
The Nasdaq composite gave up an early gain and dropped 49.74 points, or 0.4%, to 11,854.97.
The Russell 2000 small-cap index rose 1.21 points, or 0.1%, to 1,785.34.
For the week:
The S&P 500 fell 27.61 points, or 0.8%.
The Dow dropped 216.33 points, or 0.7%.
The Nasdaq rose 25.68 points, or 0.2%.
The Russell 2000 gained 41.30 points, or 2.4%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 326.76 points, or 10.1%.
The Dow is up 725.04 points, or 2.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,882.36 points, or 32.1%.
The Russell 2000 is up 116.87 points, or 7%.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.