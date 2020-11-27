On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 8.70 points, or 0.2%, to 3,638.35.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 37.90 points, or 0.1%, to 29,910.37.
The Nasdaq gained 111.44 points, or 0.9%, to 12,205.85.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies added 10.25 points, or 0.6%, to 1,855.27.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 80.81 points, or 2.3%.
The Dow is up 646.89 points, or 2.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 350.88 points, or 3%.
The Russell 2000 is up 69.93 points, or 3.9%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 407.57 points, or 12.6%.
The Dow is up 1,371.93 points, or 4.8%.
The Nasdaq is up 3,233.24 points, or 36%.
The Russell 2000 is up 186.80 points, or 11.2%.
