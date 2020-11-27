On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 8.70 points, or 0.2%, to 3,638.35.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 37.90 points, or 0.1%, to 29,910.37.

The Nasdaq gained 111.44 points, or 0.9%, to 12,205.85.

AD

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies added 10.25 points, or 0.6%, to 1,855.27.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 80.81 points, or 2.3%.

AD

The Dow is up 646.89 points, or 2.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 350.88 points, or 3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 69.93 points, or 3.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 407.57 points, or 12.6%.

The Dow is up 1,371.93 points, or 4.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,233.24 points, or 36%.

The Russell 2000 is up 186.80 points, or 11.2%.