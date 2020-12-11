Investors have been hoping for another financial lifeline to help cushion the latest blow from COVID-19 to people, businesses and state governments. However an emerging $900 billion aid package has essentially collapsed because of continued partisan bickering.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 4.64 points, or 0.1%, to 3,663.46.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 47.11 points, or 0.2%, to 30,046.37.

The Nasdaq composite fell 27.94 points, or 0.2%, to 12,377.87.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 11 points, or 0.6%, to 1,911.70.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 35.66 points, or 1%.

The Dow fell 171.89 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq fell 86.36 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 rose 19.25 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 432.68 points, or 13.4%.

The Dow is up 1,507.93 points, or 5.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,405.27 points, or 38%.

The Russell 2000 is up 253.23 points, or 14.6%.