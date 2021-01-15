Stocks have run out of steam since setting a record a week before on optimism that COVID-19 vaccines and more stimulus from Washington will bring an economic recovery.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 27.29, or 0.7%, to 3,768.25.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 177.26, or 0.6%, to 30,814.26.

AD

The Nasdaq composite dropped 114.14, or 0.9%, to 12,998.50.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies lost 32.15, or 1.5%, to 2,123.20.

AD

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 56.43 points, or 1.5%.

The Dow is down 283.71 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 203.47 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 31.54 points, or 1.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 12.18 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is up 207.78 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 110.22 points, or 0.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 148.35 points, or 7.5%.