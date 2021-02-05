On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 15.09 points, or 0.4%, to 3,886.83.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 92.38 points, or 0.3%, to 31,148.24.
The Nasdaq rose 78.55 points, or 0.6%, to 13,856.30.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 30.91 points, or 1.4%, to 2,233.33.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 172.59 points, or 4.6%.
The Dow is up 1,165.62 points, or 3.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 785.60 points, or 6%.
The Russell 2000 is up 159.69 points, or 7.7%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 130.76 points, or 3.5%.
The Dow is up 541.76 points, or 1.8%.
The Nasdaq is up 968.01 points, or 7.5%.
The Russell 2000 is up 258.47 points, or 13.1%.
