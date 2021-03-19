On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 2.36 points, or 0.1%, to 3,913.10

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 234.33 points, or 0.7%, to 32,627.97.

AD

The Nasdaq rose 99.07 points, or 0.8%, to 13,215.24.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 19.96 points, or 0.9% to 2,287.55.

AD

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 30.24 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is down 150.67 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 104.63 points, or 0.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 65.24 points, or 2.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 157.03 points, or 4.2%.

The Dow is up 2,021.49 points, or 6.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 326.95 points, or 2.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 312.69 points, or 15.8%.