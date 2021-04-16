On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 15.05 points, or 0.4%, to 4,185.47.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 164.68 points, or 0.5%, to 34,200.67.

The Nasdaq rose 13.58 points, or 0.1%, to 14,052.34.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 5.60 points, or 0.3% to 2,262.67.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 56.67 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow is up 400.07 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 152.16 points, or 1.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 19.20 points, or 0.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 429.40 points, or 11.4%.

The Dow is up 3,594.19 points, or 11.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,164.06 points, or 9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 287.82 points, or 14.6%.