Bond yields were flat. Investors weighed economic growth against threats from the pandemic and worries about changes in tax policy.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 45.19 points, or 1.1%, to 4,180.17.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 227.59 points, or 0.7%, to 34,043.49.
The Nasdaq rose 198.40 points, or 1.4%, to 14,016.81.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 39.24 points, or 1.8% to 2,271.86.
For the week
The S&P 500 is down 5.30 points, or 0.1%.
The Dow is down 157.18 points, or 0.5%.
The Nasdaq is down 35.53 points, or 0.3%.
The Russell 2000 is rose 9.19 points, or 0.4%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 424.10 points, or 11.3%.
The Dow is up 3,437.01 points, or 11.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,128.53 points, or 8.8%.
The Russell 2000 is up 297 points, or 15%.