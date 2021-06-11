On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 8.26 points, or 0.2%, to 4,247.44.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 13.36 points, or less than 0.1%, to 34,479.60.
The Nasdaq rose 49.09 points, or 0.4%, to 14,069.42.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 24.40 points, or 1.1%, to 2,335.81.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 17.55 points, or 0.4%.
The Dow is down 276.79 points, or 0.8%.
The Nasdaq is up 254.94 points, or 1.8%.
The Russell 2000 is up 49.40 points, or 2.2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 491.37 points, or 13.1%.
The Dow is up 3,873.12 points, or 12.7%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,181.14 points, or 9.2%.
The Russell 2000 is up 360.95 points, or 18.3%.