On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 32.87 points, or 0.8%, to 4,327.16.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 299.17 points, or 0.9%, to 34,687.85.
The Nasdaq fell 115.90 points, or 0.8%, to 14,427.24.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 27.06 points, or 1.2%, to 2,163.24.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 42.39 points, or 1%.
The Dow is down 182.31 points, or 0.5%.
The Nasdaq is down 274.68 points, or 1.9%.
The Russell 2000 is down 116.77 points, or 5.1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 571.09 points, or 15.2%.
The Dow is up 4,081.37 points, or 13.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,538.96 points, or 11.9%.
The Russell 2000 is up 188.38 points, or 9.5%.