On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 39.37 points, or 0.9%, to 4,509.37.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 242.68 points, or 0.7%, to 35,455.80.
The Nasdaq rose 183.69 points, or 1.2%, to 15,129.50
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 63.17 points, or 2.9%, to 2,277.15.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 67.70 points, or 1.5%.
The Dow is up 335.72 points, or 1%.
The Nasdaq is up 414.84 points, or 2.8%.
The Russell 2000 is up 109.55 points, or 5.1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 753.30 points, or 20%.
The Dow is up 4,849.32 points, or 15.8%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,241.22 points, or 17.4%.
The Russell 2000 is up 302.30 points, or 15.3%.