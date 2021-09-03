On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 1.52 points, less than 0.1%, to 4,535.43.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 74.73 points, or 0.2%, to 35,369.09.
The Nasdaq rose 32.34 points, or 0.2%, to 15,363.52.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 11.97 points, or 0.5%, to 2,292.05.
For the week:
The S&P 500 rose 26.06 points, or 0.6%.
The Dow fell 86.71 points, 0.2%.
The Nasdaq rose 234.02 points, or 1.5%.
The Russell 2000 rose 14.90 points, or 0.7%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 779.36 points, or 20.7%.
The Dow is up 4,762.61 points, or 15.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,475.23 points, or 19.2%.
The Russell 2000 is up 317.19 points, or 16.1%.