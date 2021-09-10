The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 271.66 points, or 0.8%, to 34,607.72.
The Nasdaq fell 132.76 points, or 0.9%, to 15,115.49.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 21.58 points, or 1%, to 2,227.55.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 76.85 points, or 1.7%.
The Dow is down 761.37 points, or 2.2%.
The Nasdaq is down 248.02 points, or 1.6%.
The Russell 2000 is down 64.50 points, or 2.8%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 702.51 points, or 18.7%.
The Dow is up 4,001.24 points, or 13.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,227.21 points, or 17.3%.
The Russell 2000 is up 252.69 points, or 12.8%.