On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 40.76 points, or 0.9%, to 4,432.99.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 166.44 points, or 0.5%, to 34,584.88.
The Nasdaq fell 137.96 points, or 0.9%, to 15,043.97.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 3.96 points, or 0.2%, to 2,236.87.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 25.59 points, or 0.6%.
The Dow is down 22.84 points, or 0.1%.
The Nasdaq is down 71.53 points, or 0.5%.
The Russell 2000 is up 9.32 points, or 0.4%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 676.92 points, or 18%.
The Dow is up 3,978.40 points, or 13%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,155.69 points, or 16.7%.
The Russell 2000 is up 262.02 points, or 13.3%.