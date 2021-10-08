On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 8.42 points, or 0.2%, to 4,391.34.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.69 points, or less than 0.1%, to 34,746.25.
The Nasdaq fell 74.48 points, or 0.5%, to 14,579.54.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 17 points, or 0.8%, to 2,233.09.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 34.30 points, or 0.8%.
The Dow is up 419.79 points, or less than 1.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 12.84 points, or 0.1%.
The Russell 2000 is down 8.54 points, or 0.4%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 635.27 points, or 16.9%.
The Dow is up 4,139.77 points, or 13.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,691.26 points, or 13.1%.
The Russell 2000 is up 258.23 points, or 13.1%.