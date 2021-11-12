The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 179.08 points, or 0.5%, to 36,100.31.
The Nasdaq rose 156.68 points, 1%, to 15,860.96.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 2.63 points, or 0.1%, to 2,411.78.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 14.68 points, or 0.3%.
The Dow is down 227.64 points, or 0.6%.
The Nasdaq is down 110.63 points, or 0.7%.
The Russell 2000 is down 25.31 points, or 1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 926.78 points, or 24.7%.
The Dow is up 5,493.83 points, or 18%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,972.68 points, or 23.1%.
The Russell 2000 is up 436.92 points, or 22.1%.