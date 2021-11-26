On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 106.84 points, or 2.3%, to 4,594.62.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 905.04 points, or 2.5%, to 34,899.34.
The Nasdaq fell 353.57 points, or 2.2%, to 15,491.66.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 85.52 points, or 3.7%, to 2,245.94.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 103.34 points, or 2.2%.
The Dow is down 702.64 points, or 2%.
The Nasdaq is down 565.78 points, or 3.5%.
The Russell 2000 is down 97.23 points, or 4.2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 838.55 points, or 22.3%.
The Dow is up 4,292.86 points, or 14%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,603.38 points, or 20.2%.
The Russell 2000 is up 271.08 points, or 13.7%.