On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 105.34 points, or 2.4%, to 4,431.85.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 564.69 points, or 1.7%, to 34,725.47.
The Nasdaq rose 417.79 points, or 3.1%, to 13,770.57.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 37.22 points, or 1.9%, to 1,968.51.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 33.91 points, or 0.8%.
The Dow is up 460.10 points, or 1.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 1.65 points, or less than 0.1%.
The Russell 2000 is down 19.41 points, or 1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 334.33 points, or 7%.
The Dow is down 1,612.83 points, or 4.4%.
The Nasdaq is down 1,874.40 points, or 12%.
The Russell 2000 is down 276.80 points, or 12.3%.