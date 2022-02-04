On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 23.09 points, or 0.5%, to 4,500.53.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 21.42 points, or 0.1%, to 35,089.74.
The Nasdaq rose 219.19 points, or 1.6%, to 14,098.01.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 11.33 points, or 0.6%, to 2,002.36.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 68.68 points, or 1.5%.
The Dow is up 364.27 points, or 1%.
The Nasdaq is up 327.43 points, or 2.4%.
The Russell 2000 is up 33.85 points, or 1.7%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 265.65 points, or 5.6%.
The Dow is down 1,248.56 points, or 3.4%.
The Nasdaq is down 1,546.96 points, or 9.9%.
The Russell 2000 is down 242.95 points, or 10.8%.