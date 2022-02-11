On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 85.44 points, or 1.9%, to 4,418.64.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 503.53 points, or 1.4%, to 34,738.06.

The Nasdaq fell 394.49 points, or 2.8%, to 13,791.15.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 21.02 points, or 1%, to 2,030.15.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 81.89 points, or 1.8%.

The Dow is down 351.68 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is down 306.85 points, or 2.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 27.79 points, or 1.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 347.54 points, or 7.3%.

The Dow is down 1,600.24 points, or 4.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,853.82 points, or 11.8%.