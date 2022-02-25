On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 95.95 points, or 2.2%, to 4,384.65.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 834.92 points, or 2.5%, to 34,058.75.
The Nasdaq rose 221.04 points, or 1.6%, to 13,694.62.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 44.92 points, or 2.3%, to 2,040.93.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 35.78 points, or 0.8%.
The Dow is down 20.43 points, or 0.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 146.56 points, or 1.1%.
The Russell 2000 is up 31.60 points, or 1.6%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 381.53 points, or 8%.
The Dow is down 2,279.55 points, or 6.3%.
The Nasdaq is down 1,950.35 points, or 12.5%.
The Russell 2000 is down 204.38 points, or 9.1%.