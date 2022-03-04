Markets have swung wildly on worries about how much higher the war will push prices for oil, grains and other sources of inflation.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 34.62 points, or 0.8%, to 4,328.87.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 179.86 points, or 0.5%, to 33,614.80.

The Nasdaq fell 224.50 points, or 1.7%, to 13,313.44.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 31.51 points, or 1.6%, to 2,000.90.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 55.78 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow is down 443.95 points, or 1.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 381.19 points, or 2.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 40.03 points, or 2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 437.31 points, or 9.2%.

The Dow is down 2,723.50 points, or 7.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,331.53 points, or 14.9%.