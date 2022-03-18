On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 51.45 points, or 1.2%, to 4,463.12.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 274.17 points, 0.8%, to 34,754.93.

The Nasdaq rose 279.06 points, or 2%, to 13,893.84.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 21.12 points, or 1%, to 2,086.14.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 258.81 points, or 6.2%.

The Dow is up 1,810.74 points, or 5.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,050.03 points, or 8.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 106.48 points, or 5.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 303.06 points, or 6.4%.

The Dow is down 1,583.37 points, or 4.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,751.13 points, or 11.2%.