On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 22.90 points, or 0.5%, to 4,543.06.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 153.30 points, or 0.4%, to 34,861.24.
The Nasdaq fell 22.54 points, or 0.2%, to 14,169.30.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 2.54 points, or 0.1%, to 2,077.98.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 79.94 points, or 1.8%.
The Dow is up 106.31 points, or 0.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 275.46 points, or 2%.
The Russell 2000 is down 8.16 points, or 0.4%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 223.12 points, or 4.7%.
The Dow is down 1,477.06 points, or 4.1%.
The Nasdaq is down 1,475.67 points, or 9.4%.
The Russell 2000 is down 167.33 points, or 7.5%.