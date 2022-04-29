How major US stock indexes fared Friday

More steep losses for technology stocks pushed major indexes lower on Friday, leaving them with steep losses for April.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 155.57 points, or 3.6%, to 4,131.93.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 939.18 points, or 2.8%, to 32,977.21.
The Nasdaq fell 536.89 points, or 4.2%, to 12,334.64.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 53.84 points, or 2.8%, to 1,864.10.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 139.85 points, or 3.3%.
The Dow is down 834.19 points, or 2.5%.
The Nasdaq is down 504.65 points, or 3.9%.
The Russell 2000 is down 76.56 points, or 3.9%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 634.25 points, or 13.3%.
The Dow is down 3,361.09 points, or 9.2%.
The Nasdaq is down 3,310.33 points, or 21.2%.
The Russell 2000 is down 381.21 points, or 17%.