How major US stock indexes fared Friday

The S&P 500 notched its worst month since the beginning of the pandemic and the Nasdaq had its biggest monthly loss since 2008.

Amazon slumped after the internet giant posted its first loss since 2015. Big Tech has been leading the market lower all month as traders shun the high-flying sector. Tech has started to look more and more expensive after posting outsize gains during the pandemic and as the Federal Reserve steps up its fight against inflation with higher interest rates, which could slow the economy.