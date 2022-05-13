How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks ended another bumpy week with a gain Friday, but not enough to keep the market from lodging its sixth weekly drop in a row, the longest such streak since 2011.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 93.81 points, or 2.4%, to 4,023.89.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 466.36 points, or 1.5%, to 32,196.66.
The Nasdaq rose 434.04 points, or 3.8%, to 11,805.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 53.28 points, or 3.1%, to 1,792.67.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 99.45 points, or 2.4%.
The Dow is down 702.71 points, or 2.1%.
The Nasdaq is down 339.66 points, or 2.8%.
The Russell 2000 is down 46.90 points, or 2.5%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 742.29 points, or 15.6%.
The Dow is down 4,141.64 points, or 11.4%.
The Nasdaq is down 3,839.97 points, or 24.5%.
The Russell 2000 is down 452.65 points, or 20.2%.