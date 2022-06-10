How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks sank on Wall Street Friday after investors’ hopes were dashed that inflation might be peaking.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 116.96 points, or 2.9%, to 3,900.86.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 880 points, or 2.7%, to 31,392.79.
The Nasdaq fell 414.20 points, or 3.5%, to 11,340.02.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 50.57 points, or 2.7%, to 1,800.28.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 207.68 points, or 5.1%.
The Dow is down 1,506.91 points, or less than 4.6%.
The Nasdaq is down 672.71 points, or 5.6%.
The Russell 2000 is down 82.77 points, or 4.4%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 865.32 points, or 18.2%.
The Dow is down 4,945.51 points, or 13.6%.
The Nasdaq is down 4,304.95 points, or 27.5%.
The Russell 2000 is down 445.03 points, or 19.8%.