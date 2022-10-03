How major US stock indexes fared Monday 10/3/2022

Wall Street rallied to its best day since late July as falling bond yields eased some of the pressure that’s battered markets.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 rose 92.81 points, or 2.6%, to 3,678.43.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 765.38 points, or 2.7%, to 29,490.89.
The Nasdaq rose 239.82 points, or 2.3%, to 10,815.43.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 44.15 points, or 2.7%, to 1,708.87.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 1,087.75 points, or 22.8%.
The Dow is down 6,847.51 points, or 18.8%.
The Nasdaq is down 4,829.54 points, or 30.9%.
The Russell 2000 is down 536.44 points, or 23.9%.