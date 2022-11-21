How major US stock indexes fared Monday 11/21/2022

Stocks ended lower on Wall Street at the beginning of a holiday-shortened week.
Tesla’s stock price fell again. Banks, health care stocks and makers of household goods did better than the rest of the market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, fell.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 fell 15.40 points, or 0.4%, to 3,949.94.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 45.41 points, or 0.1%, to 33,700.28.
The Nasdaq fell 121.55 points, or 1.1%, to 11,024.51.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 10.59 points, or 0.6%, to 1,839.14.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 816.24 points, or 17.1%.
The Dow is down 2,638.02 points, or 7.3%.
The Nasdaq is down 4,620.46 points, or 29.5%.
The Russell 2000 is down 406.17 points, or 18.1%.