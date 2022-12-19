How major US stock indexes fared Monday 12/19/2022

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street as investors brace for higher interest rates from central banks to fight inflation.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 fell 34.70 points, or 0.9%, to 3,817.66.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 162.92 points, or 0.5%, to 32,757.54.
The Nasdaq fell 159.38 points, or 1.5%, to 10,546.03.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 24.84 points, or 1.4%, to 1,738.58.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 948.52 points, or 19.9%.
The Dow is down 3,580.76 points, or 9.9%.
The Nasdaq is down 5,098.94 points, or 32.6%.
The Russell 2000 is down 506.73 points, or 22.6%.