How major US stock indexes fared Monday 12/5/2022

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street and Treasury yields rose after surprisingly strong economic reports highlighted the Federal Reserve’s difficult fight against inflation.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 fell 72.86 points, or 1.8%, to 3,998.84.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 482.78 points, or 1.4%, to 33,947.10.
The Nasdaq fell 221.56 points, or 1.9%, to 11,239.94.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 52.62 points, or 2.8%, to 1,840.22.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 767.34 points, or 16.1%.
The Dow is down 2,391.20 points, or 6.6%.
The Nasdaq is down 4,405.03 points, or 28.2%.
The Russell 2000 is down 405.09 points, or 18%.