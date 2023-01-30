How major US stock indexes fared Monday 1/30/2023

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street ahead of a week full of potentially market-moving events.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 fell 52.79 points, or 1.3%, to 4,017.77.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 260.99 points, or 0.8%, to 33,717.09.
The Nasdaq composite fell 227.90 points, or 2%, to 11,393.81.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 25.74 points, or 1.3%, to 1,885.72.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 178.27 points, or 4.6%.
The Dow is up 569.84 points, or 1.7%.
The Nasdaq is up 927.33 points, or 8.9%.
The Russell 2000 is up 124.47 points, or 7.1%.