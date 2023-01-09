How major US stock indexes fared Monday 1/9/2023

Stocks gave up early gains and drifted to a mixed close on Wall Street. Weakness in health care companies worsened throughout the day.
The S&P 500 ended up just barely lower on Monday after being up as much as 1.4% in the early going. Gains for tech companies mostly held up, leaving the Nasdaq 0.6% higher. The Dow fell 0.3%. Treasury yields fell further as traders adjust bets for what the Fed will do.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 fell 2.99 points, or 0.1%, to 3,892.09.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112.96 points, or 0.3%, to 33,517.65.
The Nasdaq rose 66.36 points, or 0.6%, to 10,635.65.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 3.11 points, or 0.2%, to 1,795.91.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 52.59 points, or 1.4%.
The Dow is up 370.40 points, or 1.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 169.17 points, or 1.6%.
The Russell 2000 is up 34.66 points, or 2%.