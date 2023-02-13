How major US stock indexes fared Monday 2/13/2023

Wall Street closed higher as traders made their final moves in anticipation of a report that could show whether inflation is cooling in the right way or setting the market up for worse pain.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 rose 46.83 points, or 1.1%, to 4,137.29.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 376.66 points, or 1.1%, to 34,245.93.
The Nasdaq composite rose 173.67 points, or 1.5%, to 11,891.79.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 22.33 points, or 1.2%, to 1,941.14.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 297.79 points, or 7.8%.
The Dow is up 1,098.68 points, or 3.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,425.31 points, or 13.6%.
The Russell 2000 is up 179.90 points, or 10.2%.