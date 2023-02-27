How major US stock indexes fared Monday 2/27/2023

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% Monday, just its second gain in the last seven days. The Dow and the Nasdaq also rose.

Treasury yields eased a bit. That helped take some pressure off stocks after yields soared this month as Wall Street raised its forecasts for how high the Federal Reserve will take interest rates and how long it will keep them there. Such forecasts have jumped as inflation and much of the overall economy have remained more resilient than expected.