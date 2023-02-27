How major US stock indexes fared Monday 2/27/2023

Stocks closed slightly higher, clawing back some of the losses from their worst week since early December.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 rose 12.20 points, or 0.3%, to 3,982.24.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 72.17 points, or 0.2%, to 32,889.09.
The Nasdaq composite rose 72.04 points, or 0.6%, to 11,466.98.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 5.78 points, or 0.3%, to 1,896.27.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 142.74 points, or 3.7%.
The Dow is down 258.16 points, or 0.8%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,000.50 points, or 9.6%.
The Russell 2000 is up 135.02 points, or 7.7%.