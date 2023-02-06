How major US stock indexes fared Monday 2/6/2023

The sharpest action was again in the bond market, where expectations are rising for the Federal Reserve to stay firm on keeping interest rates higher for longer to combat inflation. It’s something the Fed has been talking about for a long time, but also something the market has been stubborn about not believing fully.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 fell 25.40 points, or 0.6%, to 4,111.08.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 34.99 points, or 0.1%, to 33,891.02.
The Nasdaq composite fell 119.50 points, or 1%, to 11,887.45.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 27.82 points, or 1.4%, to 1,957.72.