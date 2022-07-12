How major US stock indexes fared Monday 7/11/2022

Wall Street is back to falling on Monday, ahead of a busy week with updates scheduled for how bad inflation is and how corporate profits are handling it.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 fell 44.95 points, or 1.2%, to 3,854.43.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 164.31 points, or 0.5%, to 31,173.84.
The Nasdaq fell 262.71 points, or 2.3%, to 11,372.60.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 37.36 points, or 2.1%, to 1,732.01.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 911.75 points, or 19.1%.
The Dow is down 5,164.46 points, or 14.2%.
The Nasdaq is down 4,272.37 points, or 27.3%.
The Russell 2000 is down 513.30 points, or 22.9%.