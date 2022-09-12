How major US stock indexes fared Monday 9/12/2022

Stocks rose again on Wall Street ahead of a high-stakes report that will hopefully show inflation hammered the economy less hard last month.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 rose 43.05 points, or 1.1%, to 4,110.41.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 229.63 points, or 0.7%, to 32,381.34.
The Nasdaq rose 154.10 points, or 1.3%, to 12,266.41.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 23.24 points, or 1.2%, to 1,906.09.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 655.77 points, or 13.8%.
The Dow is down 3,956.96 points, or 10.9%.
The Nasdaq is down 3,378.56 points, or 21.6%.
The Russell 2000 is down 339.23 points, or 15.1%.