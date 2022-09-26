How major US stock indexes fared Monday 9/26/2022

Stocks fell on Wall Street and put major indexes deeper into a slump as recession fears grow.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 fell 38.19 points, or 1%, to 3,655.04.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 329.60 points, or 1.1%, to 29,260.81.
The Nasdaq fell 65 points, or 0.6%, to 10,802.92.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 23.71 points, or 1.4%, to 1,655.88.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 1,111.14 points, or 23.3%.
The Dow is down 7,077.49 points, or 19.5%.
The Nasdaq is down 4,842.05 points, or 30.9%.
The Russell 2000 is down 589.43 points, or 26.3%.