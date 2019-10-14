On Monday:
The S&P 500 index slipped 4.12 points, or 0.1%, to 2,966.15.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 29.23 points, or 0.1%, to 26,787.36.
The Nasdaq gave up 8.39 points, or 0.1%, to 8,048.65.
AD
The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks lost 6.47 points, or 0.4%, to 1,505.43.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 459.30 points, or 18.3%.
The Dow is up 3,459.90 points, or 14.8%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,413.37 points, or 21.3%.
The Russell 2000 is up 156.87 points, or 11.6%.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD