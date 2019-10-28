On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 16.87 points, or 0.6%, to 3,039.42.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 132.66 points, or 0.5%, to 27,090.72.

The Nasdaq climbed 82.87 points, or 1%, to 8,325.99.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 13.22 points, or 0.8%, to 1,571.93.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 532.57 points, or 21.2%.

The Dow is up 3,763.26 points, or 16.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,690.71 points, or 25.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 223.37 points, or 16.6%.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD