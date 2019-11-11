On Monday:
The S&P 500 index fell 6.07 points, or 0.2%, at 3,087.01.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 10.25 points, or less than 0.1%, to 27,691.49.
The Nasdaq slipped 11.04 points, or 0.1%, to 8,464.28.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies lost 4.09, or 0.3%, to 1,594.77.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 580.16 points, or 23.1%.
The Dow is up 4,364.03 points, or 18.7%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,829.00 points, or 27.6%.
The Russell 2000 is up 246.21 points, or 18.3%.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD