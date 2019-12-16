On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 22.65 points, or 0.7%, to 3,191.45, a record.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 100.51 points, or 0.4%, to 28,235.89, a record.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 79.35 points, or 0.9%, to 8,814.23, a record.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 11.96 points, or 0.7%, to 1,649.94.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 684.60 points, or 27.3%.

The Dow is up 4,908.43 points, or 21%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,178.95 points, or 32.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 301.38 points, or 22.3%.

