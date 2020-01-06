On Monday:
The S&P 500 climbed 11.43 points, or 0.4%, to 3,246.28.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 68.50 points, or 0.2%, to 28,703.38.
The Nasdaq rose 50.70 points, or 0.6%, to 9,071.46.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks added 2.39 points, or 0.1%, to 1,663.26.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 15.50 points, or 0.5%.
The Dow is up 164.94 points, or 0.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 98.86 points, or 1.1%.
The Russell 2000 is down 5.21 points, or 0.3%.
