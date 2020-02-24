On Monday:
The S&P 500 index skidded 111.86 points, or 3.4%, to 3,225.89.
The Dow lost 1,031.61 points, or 3.6%, to 27,960.80.
The Nasdaq dropped 355.31 points, or 3.7%, to 9,221.28.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks gave up 50.50 points, or 3%, to 1,628.10.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 4.89 points, or 0.2%.
The Dow is down 577.64 points, or 2%.
The Nasdaq is up 248.67 points, or 2.8%.
The Russell 2000 is down 40.37 points, or 2.4%.
