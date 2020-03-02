Technology stocks powered the broad rally, which gave the S&P 500 index its biggest gain since December 2018 and helped the market regain some of the ground it lost in a massive sell-off last week.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 index gained 136.01 points, or 4.6%, to 3,090.23.
The Dow jumped 1,293.96 points, or 5.1%, to 26,703.32.
The Nasdaq added 384.80 points, or 4.5%, to 8,952.16.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 42.06 points, or 2.9%, to 1,518.49.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 140.55 points, or 4.4%.
The Dow is down 1,835.12 points, or 6.4%.
The Nasdaq is down 20.44 points, or 0.2%.
The Russell 2000 is down 149.98 points, or 9%.
