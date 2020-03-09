U.S. stocks are now down 18.9% from the peak they reached last month. Bond yields plumbed new lows as investors sought safety.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 index fell 225.81 points, or 7.6%, to 2,746.56.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2,013.76 points, or 7.8%, to 23,851.02.
The Nasdaq lost 624.94 points, or 7.3%, to 7,950.68.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks fell 135.79 points, or 9.4%, to 1,313.43.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 484.22 points, or 15%.
The Dow is down 4,687.42 points, or 16.4%.
The Nasdaq is down 1,021.93 points, or 11.4%.
The Russell 2000 is down 355.04 points, or 21.3%.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.