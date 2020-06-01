On Monday:
The S&P 500 rose 11.42 points, or 0.4%, to 3,055.73.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 91.91 points, or 0.4%, to 25,475.02.
The Nasdaq composite climbed 62.18 points, or 0.7%, to 9,552.05.
The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks picked up 11.34 points, or 0.8%, to 1,405.37.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 175.05 points, or 5.4%.
The Dow is down 3,063.42 points, or 10.7%.
The Nasdaq is up 579.44 points, or 6.5%
The Russell 2000 is down 263.10 points, or 15.8%.
