Last week’s surprisingly encouraging report on the jobs market is bolstering hopes that the economy can recover from its recession more quickly than forecast. Economists said Monday that the recession officially began in February,
On Monday:
The S&P 500 rose 38.46 points, or 1.2%, to 3,232.39.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 461.46, or 1.7%, to 27,572.44.
The Nasdaq composite rose 110.66, or 1.1%, to 9,924.74.
The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks gained 29.74, or 2%, to 1,536.89.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 1.61 points, or less than 0.1%.
The Dow is down 966.00 points, or 3.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 952.14 points, or 10.6%
The Russell 2000 is down 131.57 points, or 7.9%.
